FSSAI conducts drive against sale of banned pan and gutkha products in Coimbatore

August 25, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Raids were conducted at 249 shops and banned pan and gutkha products worth over ₹40,000 were seized

The Hindu Bureau

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSA) officials conducted raids over the sale of banned pan and gutkha products from August 18 to 23, in Coimbatore, and seized pan and gutkha products valued at ₹44,593.

During the raids at 249 shops, officials came across banned pan and gutkha products. At the end of the raid, the officials levied a fine of ₹5,000 on first-time offenders, ₹10,000 on second-time offenders and for ₹25,000 on third-time offenders. In total, ₹1,20,000 was realised as fines.

An one coming across the sale of banned pan and gutkha products can pass on the information via WhatsApp on 94440-42322.

