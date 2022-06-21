FSSAI Coimbatore ranks 12th in country in ‘Eat Right Challenge’

Collector G.S. Sameeran (third left) handing over the award to the FSSAI Coimbatore unit in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Coimbatore unit, has been ranked 12th at the national level and fourth at the State level in the nationwide contest ‘Eat Right Challenge’ organised by the apex food regulator.

The FSSAI team met District Collector G.S. Sameeran with the award on Monday and the latter lauded the food safety officials for bringing the recognition to Coimbatore. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had presented the award to FSSAI designated officer K. Tamilselvan at the secretariat in Chennai on June 14.

According to the FSSAI, ‘Eat Right Challenge’ aims at promoting safe, healthy and sustainable food. The competition was organised to assess the performance of districts/cities in adopting and improving various initiatives under the ‘Eat Right India’ movement.

A release issued by the district administration said various activities by FSSAI units from more than 150 districts/cities from across the country were assessed for the ranking.

Granting of licences to food business operators (FBO), continuous monitoring of FBOs, collection of food samples and examination, Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) training to FBOs and food handlers, hygiene rating given to FBOs, implementation of campaigns such as Eat Right Campus, Eat Right School, Clean Street Food Hub, Clean and Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Market, Save Food and Share Food and Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) by FSSAI units from participating districts/cities were assessed.