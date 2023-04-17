FSSAI checks quality of beverages sold in view of summer, notices served on 18 shops in Coimbatore

April 17, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) carried out surprise checks in shops and pushcarts selling beverages in view of the summer and served notices on 18 vendors for various violations.

According to the FSSAI, surprise checks were carried out covering bakeries, shops selling juices, cool drinks and chaat items, pushcarts selling tender coconut, neera, kambu koozh, sarbath, sugarcane juice, buttermilk and juices for four days from April 10 to 13.

Based on the instructions from the District Collector, FSSAI designated officer K. Tamilselvan formed eight teams of food safety officials for the surprise checks. The teams inspected 270 shops and pushcarts, checking the quality of beverages being sold in summer, hygiene of shops, chances of adulteration and compliance to label regulations, including manufacturing date and expiry date.

The checks were conducted at shops and pushcarts at bus stands, railway stations, Avinashi Road, Mettupalayam Road, Pollachi Road, Tiruchi Road, Vilankurichi Road, Masakalipalayam Road, Gandhipuram, Singanallur, Peelamedu, Ganapathy, R.S. Puram, Sulur, Kinathukadavu, Madukkarai, Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Annur, Thudiyalur, Saravanampatty, Ramanathapuram and Kuniyamuthur.

They seized 51 kg of rotten fruits from 38 shops and destroyed them. A total of 47 litres of expired cool drinks were also destroyed. Notices were served on 18 shops under Section 55 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The teams also imposed a total fine of ₹16,000 on eight shops, which were found using plastic carry bags banned by the Tamil Nadu government. Public can report grievances related to the quality of food or issues related to hygiene at shops to the number 94440 42322.