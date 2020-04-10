Frustrated patient breaks window glass at ESI Hospital

A COVID-19 positive patient undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital here broke a window glass at the isolation ward allegedly out of frustration after he was not allowed to eat the dish brought by his wife on Friday.

According to the police, the wife of the 27-year-old patient brought home-cooked chicken biriyani to the isolation ward at the first floor of the hospital on Friday afternoon. She was stopped outside the ward as the hospital said that food brought from outside was not allowed.

Out of alleged frustration, the man threw a fire extinguisher on the glass window and damaged it at around 5.45 p.m.

Hospital sources said that the patient did not suffer any injuries.

Based on a complaint by Resident Medical Officer K. Kulandaivelu, the Singanallur police registered a case against the patient under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

Action will be initiated after the patient completes the treatment, according to the police.