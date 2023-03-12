Fruits, sprinklers to protect animals at Kurumbapatti Zoo from soaring temperature

March 12, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Salem

The Forest Department has made arrangements at the Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem to safeguard animals from rising temperature.

The measures include feeding the animals fruits with water content, setting up water sprinklers in enclosures and weekly checks by veterinarians.

The park, functioning at the foothills of Yercaud since 1976, is an important tourism attraction in Salem district. It sees a total of 1.41 lakh visitors annually. In 2011, the park was expanded from 27 acres to 76 acres. Recently, the Forest Department sanctioned ₹ 8 crore to expand the park to nearly 326 acres and works have begun.

Forest Department officials said that the park, with 221 animals, will modify feed for three months (March to May) to protect the animals from extreme heat.

Forest Ranger of Kurumbapatti Zoological Park, R. Umapathy, said that sprinklers have been set up in the enclosure for deer and peacocks. Water tanks are being filled twice a day, as the animals would consume more water. Deer, monkeys and birds will be fed watermelon and cucumber.

The health of animals will be monitored once a week by veterinarians. The zookeepers, who will be on duty round the clock, will inform the authorities if they find changes in the behaviour of animals. These measures will be in place until the end of summer.