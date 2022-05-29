Fruit show inaugurated in Coonoor

Cultural events and dance were held as part of the event

The summer festival in the Nilgiris is winding down with the 62 nd Fruit Show— the last major event— being inaugurated in the Sims Park in Coonoor on Saturday.

The major attraction of the event was a 12-foot-high bird of prey, made almost entirely of grapes. Other major exhibits included a honey bee and a panda bear, made entirely of fruits. Another exhibit to spread awareness among visitors on the need to switch over to using cloth bags and the government’s ‘ manjapai’ initiative, was also on show at the Sims Park.

The horticulture and plantation crops departments from other districts, including Chengalpattu, Sivaganga, Kanniyakumari, Namakkal, Karur, Cuddalore, Madurai, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai also had exhibits. Some of them were of mythical creatures, wildlife and iconic architecture like the Taj Mahal. All exhibits were created out of different varieties of fruits.

As part of the show, various cultural events and dances were also held, as thousands of tourists visited the Sims Park on Saturday. The Fruit Show is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, bringing to a close all major events scheduled as part of the summer festival in the Nilgiris.

Since the start of June, the district administration and the State government have organised the Vegetable Show in Kotagiri, the Spice Show in Gudalur, the Rose and Flower Shows in Udhagamandalam and finally, the Fruit Show. A number of other events have also been organised as part of the summer festival by various government departments.