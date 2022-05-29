Fruit show ends in Coonoor

The 62 nd Fruit Show came to a close at Sims Park in Coonoor on Sunday.

The Fruit Show is the last of the major summer events organised by the district administration over the month. It started off this year with the Vegetable Show in Kotagiri, followed by the Spice Show at Gudalur and the Rose Show and the Flower Show in Udhagamandalam. Over the weekend, thousands of people are said to have visited the Sims Park and watched the exhibits which were organised as part of the show. The summer festival is officially scheduled to continue till May 31, with various cultural events to be held over the next two days.