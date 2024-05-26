ADVERTISEMENT

Fruit show concludes in Coonoor

Published - May 26, 2024 09:21 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris Collector, M. Aruna, on Sunday handing over trophy to one of the participants of the events organised as part of the fruit show. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 64th annual fruit show came to an end at the Sims Park in Coonoor on Sunday.

The Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, who took part in the valedictory function, gave away seven rolling trophies, 22 first place prizes, five second place prizes, and 90 certificates of appreciation to participants who took part in various events during the course of the event.

The show was the third and final event that is held as part of the annual Nilgiris summer festival this year. Earlier this month, the 126th annual flower show and the 19th annual flower show were held successfully in Udhagamandalam town.

This year, the main attraction at the fruit show was a 15-foot-tall exhibit of ‘King Kong’, a fictional television character, that was made entirely using grapes. Exhibits made of fruits promoting the Nilgiris’ continued efforts to promote organic farming in the district and also to conserve nature were put up, with messages of “Go Organic” and “Save Earth” exhibited, said a press release from the Nilgiris district administration.

According to official statistics released by the district administration, more than 3.5 lakh people attended the summer festival events across the Nilgiris this year.

Also present at the valedictory function was Joint Director of Horticulture. Shibila Mary, as well as officials from the district police.

