Fruit show comes to an end, marking the end of summer festival in the Nilgiris

May 28, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 63rd annual Fruit Show came to an end on Sunday, marking the end of the summer festival season in the Nilgiris.

The district administration stated that over 22,000 people visited the Fruit Show in the Coonoor Sims Park over the weekend, which was inaugurated by the Nilgiris MP, A. Raja, Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran and District Collector S.P. Amrith.

The summer festival season began on May 6 with the annual Vegetable Show followed by the Spice Show in Gudalur, Rose Show at the Government Rose Garden in Ooty, and the 125th annual Flower Show at the Government Botanical Garden. The roads across the Nilgiris remained packed with tourists on Sunday, with police and businesses expecting heavy tourist inflow to the district to continue till the end of next weekend.

