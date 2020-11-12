Froth in Kelavarapalli Dam waters worries farmers, residents

The waters of Kelavarapalli Dam has turned foamy caused by the effluent discharge into the South Pennar river or the Thenpennai river feeding the reservoir here in Hosur. The frothing waters of the reservoir have caused concern among the residents and the farmers, even as this is not the first time the dam waters has seen such toxicity in its waters.

Frothing water bodies with dancing foamy surface filled with toxic waste had become a common sight in Bengaluru, where water bodies were being discharged with industrial effluents. Varthur lake and Bellandur lake are one such examples of water bodies sullied by foamy, frothy water surface.

Kelavarapalli Dam, fed by the trans boundary South Pennar river originating in Karnataka, too has joined the ranks of the water bodies that are seeing visible degradation in the quality of its waters.

Kelavarapalli Dam waters witnessed such levels of pollution in 2017, when the dam waters was filled with foamy waters frothing on the surface and the edges. According to local sources, water sample was taken up for testing at that time. Now, similar frothing has been witnessed in the dam this past week. The dam water is a significant source of irrigation as the water released from the canals cater to a cultivable area. The Hindu was unable to reach the district pollution control board.