Froth forms in Thirumanimutharu for the second time in a week

Huge froth occurred in River Thirumanimutharu near Rasipuram here on Tuesday for the second time in a week. Public here have demanded the authorities concerned to take necessary action.

According to sources, the forth raised upto 15 feet in height along the banks of Thirumanimutharu near Vennanthur in Rasipuram here. The massive froth covered road to Madhiyampatti here causing inconvenience to motorists. A similar occurence was reported on September 12 and public here alleged that release of untreated effluents by dyeing units along the banks of the river lead to the froth.

The River Thirumanimutharu originates in Shevaroy Hills in Valasiyur in Salem and it flows through Manjavadi Ghats and joins River Cauvery near Thriuchengode. The river travels for about 102 km. through the districts of Salem and Namakkal and its considered as a major source of groundwater recharge in the region.

The public said that the groundwater could get polluted because of this, which would affect the farm lands.

According to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials, the release of untreated sewage by civic bodies could also cause frothing of the River.

Officials said that in the recent times, they have issued closure orders to nearly 30 units which were functioning without proper license.