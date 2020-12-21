Frost affects watermelon crop in Talavadi hills

Erode

21 December 2020 22:18 IST

The fruit is ready for harvest in a few weeks

With normal life continuing to be affected in Talavadi hills due to frost, farmers said that frost had caused extensive damage to their watermelon crops which will be ready for harvesting in a few weeks.

Agriculture is a major activity carried out in the hill that is located on the inter-State border with Karnataka. Vegetables like cabbage, tomato, sugarcane, tapioca, beans, cauliflower, ginger, turnip, potato, radish, garlic and banana are widely cultivated by the farmers as favourable weather prevails at the hills. However, cold and heavy mist for the past 10 days had affected the normal life of the people who cannot commute or work in their fields.

Velu, a farmer, who had cultivated watermelon on five-acre holding said that the fruit is ready for harvesting in another one week, but started to rot due to the prevailing frost. “Onset of frost in December that continues in January and February will affect most of the horticultural crops in the hills”, he said and added that survival of the crop will be a question now.

S. Manickam, another farmer, said that the fruit, each weighing from one kg to two kg, is usually purchased by traders from Karnataka and from other places in the State and marketed widely. “Frost has started affecting the crops and we fear the yield will be poor”, he said and added that farmers are planning to harvest the crop earlier. Farmers said that while potato and beans can withstand the prevailing climate, watermelon fruit is getting affected the most. “We are trying to spray water on leaves in the early morning”, farmers said.