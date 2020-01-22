Friends of Police coordinator, aides booked for cheating

The Peelamedu police have registered a case against S. Senthilkumar, coordinator of Friends of Police (FoP) in Coimbatore, and two of his associates for allegedly duping a man of ₹ 3.98 lakh by promising to allot housing plots near Annur.

The Peelamedu police (Crime) said that Senthilkumar, who is also into real estate business, his associates R. Eswaran and Krishnamoorthy were booked under Sections 120B (Criminal conspiracy) 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating) of the IPC on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by V. Vijayakumar of Balan Nagar near Peelamedu.

According to the police, Vijayakumar knew Senthilkumar for 15 years. He alleged in his complaint that Senthilkumar proposed him a deal in 2013 for the sale of two plots of a property named Aishwaryam Garden at Kanuvakkarai near Annur for monthly instalments.

Property

Trusting Senthilkumar, the complainant decided to buy the property and paid ₹ 20,000 as advance to Eswaran in the form of a cheque.

Eswaran later signed an agreement with the complaint that assured him to allot plots 78 and 79 of Aishwaryam Garden for ₹ 2,91,800 including the advance payment and monthly instalments of ₹ 7,550 for 36 months.

As told by Eswaran, the complainant paid the monthly instalments to Krishnamoorthy for which receipts in the name of Selvanayaki Promoters and Selvanayaki Real Estate were given.

Though the complainant asked the accused to complete the registration of the plots by paying the full amount before September 2016, he was told that the plots were yet to get approvals for sale. Instead, the accused proposed to sell plots 12, 21, 30 of Aishwaryam Garden by paying an additional sum of ₹ 1,85,500.

The police said that the complainant was not allotted the plots though he paid ₹3,98,600 to the accused in total including the ₹ 1,85,500 and monthly instalments from 2013. Also, he found that the housing plots assured by the accused were already sold to another person.

The police said that a detailed investigation was under way in connection with the alleged cheating.

On January 10, a woman hailing from Masakalipalayam had petitioned Coimbatore city police commissioner Sumit Sharan accusing Senthilkumar and the two others of cheating her of ₹ 4.35 lakh by promising to sell a property.