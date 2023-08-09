August 09, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Revenue Department has sent a fresh proposal to the State government for the acquisition of 120 acres at Bilichi to shift the Coimbatore Central Prison. The previous proposal was to acquire 95 acres at the same location, which is around 20 km away from the present prison campus in the heart of Coimbatore city.

A senior revenue official said the new proposal for 120 acres was prepared to meet certain additional requirements and also to meet future needs that may arise.

On July 13, P. Amudha, Principal Secretary of Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, visited the proposed site at Bilichi along with senior officials from various departments involved in the work. She had pointed out that the 95 acres identified first was linear in nature. She also directed revenue officials to identify additional lands to turn the site into a square plot.

The additional 25 acres was identified based on the instructions of the Principal Secretary, said the official.

Besides the 120 acres, a buffer should be created around the prison. As per the ‘Model Prison Manual for the superintendence and management of prisons in India’ prepared by the Bureau of Police Research and Development of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, no building, other than the prison, would be constructed within 150 m of the prison wall of a central prison.

It also mandated demarcation of an out-of-bounds area as a sterile zone around every prison premises, which was 150 m for central prisons, 100 m for district jails and 50 m for special sub-prisons and sub-prisons.

As per the Tamil Nadu Prison Manual, the buffer zone was 180 metres, said a Prisons Department official.

The Commissionerate of Land Administration and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning would issue appropriate instructions, not to permit other constructions, sale of land and other developmental activities in the buffer area.

The present central prison established in 1872 was spread over 165 acres and housed over 2,000 prisoners, including convicts and remand prisoners.