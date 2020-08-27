Fresh graduates urged to apply for paid internship programme

Coimbatore Corporation has asked fresh graduates to apply for a paid internship programme under ‘The Urban Learning Internship Program’ (TULIP), which is a joint venture between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the All India Council for Technical Education.

A release said to be eligible for the internship, the applicant must be an Indian citizen who had completed a graduate programme in the last 18 months in disciplines prescribed by the Smart Cities Mission.

The duration of the internship period is a year and came with a stipend of ₹7,000 a month for B.A. or B.Sc. graduates, ₹10,000 for engineering graduates, ₹15,000 for doctors and ₹8,000 for nurses.

The release said it was a good opportunity to experiment and learn in a complex urban environment that would help them get ready for the job market. Those interested could get further details regarding the internship programme at http://internship.aicte-india.org.

The last date for submission of application was September 15, the release added.