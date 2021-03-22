Fresh faces battle for Veerapandi seat

Salem

Veerapandi, a Vanniyar dominated constituency, is set to see a stiff battle between the major Dravidian parties that have fielded fresh faces.

While the DMK has fielded A.K. Tharun, son-in-law of former DMK leader Veerapandi S. Arumugam’s son Chezhiyan, the AIADMK has fielded M.Raja, an M.G.R. Mandram functionary. Giving tough fight to both the parties is the AMMK-led alliance candidate S.K.Selvam, who has tasted success in 2011 elections in the AIADMK ticket. The Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi has fielded Amutha Rajeshwaran.

Agriculture, weaving and silver jewellery manufacturing are the major occupations in the region.

Rejuvenation of Panamarathupatti Lake is one of the long-pending demands of the farmers, who have also expressed stiff opposition to the Salem-Chennai green corridor project.

The lake spread over 2,000 acres was once a major water source in the district and an attractive shooting spot during the M.G.R era. Encroachments on the water channels to the Panamarathupatti Lake and overgrowth of Seemai Karuvelam trees are the major problems.

River Thirumanimutharu, which flows through the constituency, is heavily polluted due to discharge of sewage and untreated effluents from dyeing units.

A road was recently laid in Jaragumalai, and the villagers have now demanded basic amenities including a ration shop.

Weavers are hoping that the next government would offer them incentives to improve and support their trade, as they were severely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. While DMK has promised a textile park in the region, the AIADMK has assured weavers that loans up to ₹ 1 lakh would be waived and steps would be taken to control yarn price.