Fresh COVID-19 restrictions imposed in Salem, Namakkal

Businesses, markets to close by 5 p.m. in Namakkal and 6 p.m. in Salem

The Salem and Namakkal district administrations have imposed fresh restrictions on timings for businesses and tourism activities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a release, Salem Collector S. Karmegham said the State government had extended lockdown restrictions till August 23 and fresh restrictions had been imposed on the operating hours for businesses here.

In the Corporation limits, malls, textile showrooms, jewellers, commercial complexes and supermarkets should shut business by 6 p.m. and remain closed on Sundays. Shops operating on Shevapet main road, Navalar Nedunchezian road, Langley Road, at Paal Market, Lee Bazaar and Veerapandiyar Nagar should close by 6 p.m. Fruits and vegetable shops in VOC market and Chinakadai veethi should also close by 6 p.m. All businesses were prevented from operating air-conditioners.

In the rural limits, the district administration had prohibited conducting Konganapuram weekly market and Veeraganur weekly market till August 23. Tourists were prohibited from visiting Yercaud during weekends till August 23 and Mettur dam park would remain closed during the period. Persons visiting Yercaud during weekdays must possess certificates for two doses of vaccination or RT-PCR negative report.

The district administration advised businesses to have hand sanitation facilities at the entrance and those entering the premises must be checked for temperature. The Collector advised the public and businesses to follow the standard operating procedures and cooperate with the containment measures.

Namakkal

The Namakkal district administration has ordered closure of non-essential businesses here by 5 p.m., as part of COVID-19 containment measures. Hotels, tea shops to offer only takeaway services after 5 p.m.

District Collector Shreya P.Singh said in a release that public have been prohibited from visiting religious places from Friday to Sunday. Non-essential shops including grocery stores, bakeries could function between 6 a.m to 5 p.m. Hotels, tea shops can provide dine-in services with 50% capacity from 6 a.m to 5 p.m. Only takeaway services should be offered from 5 p.m to 10 p.m.

According to a release, only 50 persons should take part in marriages and 20 persons in funeral ceremonies.

The district administration has specified places in Municipality limits where meat, chicken and fish shops could function to prevent crowding.

Tasmac outlets are permitted only to conduct retail sales. The district administration has prohibited the public from visiting parks, Kolli Hills and other tourist destinations in the district on weekends. On weekdays, travellers to Kolli Hills must possess RT-PCR negative report taken within 72 hours or vaccination certificate for two doses.

Except for local residents and those travelling for emergency reasons, persons travelling to Kolli Hills would be permitted only between 6 a.m and 6 p.m.

Only wholesale sale has been permitted in markets in the district and only 50% shops would be permitted to function on a day. Ms.Singh urged the public to comply with the COVID-19 protocol.