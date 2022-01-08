Coimbatore

Fresh COVID-19 cases cross 500 in Coimbatore

New cases of COVID-19 crossed the 500 mark in Coimbatore district on Saturday. The Health Department said that a total of 585 persons tested positive for the disease on Saturday against the 408 cases the district reported on Friday.

The district’s test positivity rate stood at 4.1 % on Friday when 10,040 swab samples were subjected to tests.

Active cases of the disease in Coimbatore district increased to 2,030 on Saturday.

According to the Department, four persons have been tested positive for Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus in Coimbatore district so far and all of them were discharged from hospitals.


