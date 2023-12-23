GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Frequent vacancies occur across health centres in Coimbatore, say officials

December 23, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Urban primary health centres in the city face shortage of staff round the year, officials say..

Urban primary health centres in the city face shortage of staff round the year, officials say.. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Across 63 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and Wellness centres in Coimbatore, vacancies occur frequently for four posts, namely — doctor, nurse, staff, and administrator — an official from the Health Department at the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation said.

During the monthly council meeting held on Friday, several ward councillors raised concerns over the working of UPHCs, stating that they are either shut or function for a limited duration in a day.

“Despite the availability of good facilities at UPHCs, they remain closed during the day when pregnant women, children and senior citizens visit for check-ups,” said N. Malathi, councillor of Ward 34.

In response to these concerns, the official stated that frequent vacancies occur when doctors, nurses, and staff quit for high-paying jobs in private hospitals and clinics. “While sufficient members are found to be working at the beginning of the month, towards the end, most of them leave,” the official added.

At present, a qualified general physician living near the health centre can volunteer for the role. They can also choose their working hours based on which, doctors are assigned different shifts. The same is followed for nurses and other staff working at the health centre.

A staff member at a UPHC in Singanallur told The Hindu, “The pay depends on the hours one works. It ranges between ₹600-800 per day. This is the third UPHC I am working and it is not my main profession. We all mostly work here for the additional pay.”

In a bid to keep the posts filled and ensure the smooth operation of these centres, Corporation Health Department has been issuing circulars citing vacancies for interested people to apply for various positions. “This month, there are 34 vacancies, and each month, we ensure that they are filled,” the official said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.