French regional education fair in Coimbatore on March 19

The Campus France India and French Institute in India will be conducting an education fair at the Kumaraguru College of Technology on Saturday (March 19), to present opportunities in France.

A release from the Bureau of France said the two institutions would conduct the fair with support from the Consulate General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai and in partnership with the Kumaraguru Institutions and Galaxy Educational Consultants. The fair would provide a platform to bring face-to-face prospective students and French institute representatives. Bruno Nguyen, Deputy Consul General and Head of Bureau de France in Chennai would be present at the inauguration.

The Embassy of France in India offered a multitude of financial aids to Indian students to study in the country at various degree levels and those scholarships were worth over 1.4 million euros, or ₹ 11 crore, the release added.

The stalls would be open between 10.30 a.m. and 4 p.m.