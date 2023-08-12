Freedom run marathon to be held in Coimbatore on August 27

August 12, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

We Wonder Women, a Coimbatore-based NGO focused on empowering women is organising Freedom Run 2023, a 5-km marathon on August 27 at Decathlon near Neelambur.

The marathon is aimed at further sensitising the society about women’s safety and equality, and also to use a portion of the funds raised via this run to support the education of girl students in rural parts of the district.

Registrations could be done via website www.freedomrun.co.in. ₹500 is the registration fee for an individual. The marathon starts from Decathlon, proceeds to Neelambur and ends again at Decathlon. Men and children above six years can also participate.

This is the third time We Wonder Women is organising the run. This time, it is supported by Karpagam Academy of Higher Education.

For more details, call 89030 27888/ 89030 37888.