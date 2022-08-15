Freedom Park on TNAU campus in Coimbatore inaugurated

Staff Reporter
August 15, 2022 18:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University V. Geethalakshmi inaugurated Suthanthira Vanam (Freedom Park) by planting a sapling of palmyra palm — the State tree of Tamil Nadu — on the University campus on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Yoganathan, an environmentalist, sowed Jamun seed from the tree that was planted by Mahatma Gandhi in 1934 at Ramanathapuram.

To commemorate the 76th Independence Day, deans, directors, staff and students of TNAU planted 76 different native tree species that attract birds and honey bees.

The VC also inaugurated the ‘Rosarium’ comprising 20 different Rose varieties.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Independence Day

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app