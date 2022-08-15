Freedom Park on TNAU campus in Coimbatore inaugurated

Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University V. Geethalakshmi inaugurated Suthanthira Vanam (Freedom Park) by planting a sapling of palmyra palm — the State tree of Tamil Nadu — on the University campus on Monday.

M. Yoganathan, an environmentalist, sowed Jamun seed from the tree that was planted by Mahatma Gandhi in 1934 at Ramanathapuram.

To commemorate the 76th Independence Day, deans, directors, staff and students of TNAU planted 76 different native tree species that attract birds and honey bees.

The VC also inaugurated the ‘Rosarium’ comprising 20 different Rose varieties.