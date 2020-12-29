‘Freedom’ nursery inaugurated in Coimbatore

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons (Coimbatore range) G. Shanmuga Sundaram (left) at the inauguration of ‘Freedom’ nursery in the city on Monday.

Coimbatore

29 December 2020 00:03 IST

Saplings of flowers, ornamental plants and trees cultivated by the prisoners at Coimbatore Central Prison will be available for sale at ‘Freedom’ plant nursery, an initiative by the Prisons Department that was inaugurated here on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons (Coimbatore Range) G. Shanmuga Sundaram inaugurated the nursery at Gandhipuram, close to the ‘Freedom’ fuel station which is also a Prisons Department initiative. According to Prison Superintendent R. Krishnaraj, 12 convict prisoners were involved in the cultivation, preparation and sale of the saplings.

Initially, around 1,000 saplings of flower varieties such as rose and jasmine along with trees such as neem and coconut were made available for sale at the nursery. The prisoners began the works for these saplings nearly six months ago on the prison premises, he said. “We started using these saplings inside the prison at first. As more saplings were cultivated, we have opened this nursery,” he said.

Local trainers including former prisoners, who currently had their own plant nurseries, and an official from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University had trained the convict prisoners in cultivating and propagating the different varieties of saplings. All the prisoners involved in the ‘Freedom’ nursery would earn a monthly salary, Mr. Krishnaraj said. The nursery would be open for the public on all days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.