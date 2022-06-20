Freedom fighters photo exhibition in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore district administration inaugurated a photo exhibition of freedom fighters from the district here on Monday.

Collector G.S. Sameeran inaugurated the exhibition at the Collectorate. The exhibition would be of permanent nature and displays the photographs of nearly 60 freedom fighters from the district.

According to a press release, the exhibition was arranged based on the directions given by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, as a part of celebrating the 75th year of Independence. Exhibitions of similar kind were inaugurated in most of the districts.

The exhibition gives scope of the Coimbatoreans and tourists from other areas to know about the contributions of freedom fighters from the district, said a visitor at the exhibition. The heirs of the freedom fighters and other government officials were also present during the inauguration.