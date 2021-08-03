Freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai remembered

The 216th death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai was observed with members of various political parties paying tributes at the Mani Mandapam at Odanilai near Arachalur here on Tuesday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam and Tamil Nadu Cable TV Corporation chairman Kurinji N. Sivakumar, garlanded the statue of the Kongu Chieftain who fought against the British and was later hanged at Sankari Forest in Salem district on the day of Aadi Perukku on July 31, 1805.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami garlanded the statue. BJP State president K. Annamalai also paid floral tributes. Functionaries of various political parties, including Congress, also garlanded the statue at the allotted time.

Staff Reporter from Salem adds:

In Salem, the death anniversary of the Dheeran Chinamalai was observed at Sankari Fort.

Ministers R.Sakkarapani, M. Mathiventhan, DMK MLA R. Rajendran, Namakkal MP A.K.P.Chinraj, District Collector S.Karmegham, Superintendent of Police M.Sree Abhinav and other senior officials paid floral tributes to a portrait of Dheeran Chinamalai at the Fort.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sakkarapani said that measures would be taken to install a life size statue of the freedom fighter here. He said that measures would also be taken to develop Sankari Fort which is under the control of Archaeological Survey of India.

Mr. Edappadi K. Palaniswami along with former Minister P. Thangamani and other party functionaries also paid tributes to the freedom fighter at Sankari Fort and at the memorial nearby.

Mr. Annamalai, who also paid tributes to the freedom fighter, said he would request Union Minister for development of the Fort and they would also take measures to install a life-size statue of the freedom fighter.

