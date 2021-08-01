Free vaccination drive through private hospitals launched in city

Coimbatore

01 August 2021 00:22 IST

A total of ₹ 1.10 crore received as CSR funding for the drive

Administration of COVID-19 vaccination free of cost through private hospitals using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding started in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani inaugurated the drive at PSG Hospitals in the presence of District Collector G.S. Sameeran and senior officials of the Health Department.

A total of ₹ 1.10 crore was received as CSR funding for free vaccination drive through private hospitals as of Saturday. Covishield vaccine could be administered to 17,560 persons using this funding.

Mr. Sakkarapani told reporters that 11.20 lakh people were given vaccination in the district. He said that the State government has been allocating more doses of vaccines to Coimbatore.

The Minister said that the district administration has been taking various measures to stop the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district.

Local body election

Mr. Sakkarapani said that DMK will win in all seats in the upcoming local body election in Coimbatore district. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will announce various welfare schemes for the district, he said.

As DMK and its allies lost all the 10 seats in the Assembly election, the party has been working to win in the upcoming local body election.