Free uniforms distributed among government school students in Krishnagiri

District Collector K. M. Sarayu inaugurated the distribution of the first batch of uniforms for students from Class I to VIII in government and government-aided schools here on Monday.

Ms. Sarayu distributed the uniforms to students of Kattiganapalli government school.

The free uniform scheme for students covered under the Dr. MGR Noon Meal Scheme is being implemented with the support of the women’s tailoring cooperative society under the Department of Social Welfare. Members of the society directly visit the schools, take measurements and handover the stitched uniforms to the students.

The first batch of uniforms is being distributed in Kattiganapalli Puthu Panchayat Elementary School, the Government Middle School on old subjail road, and the Government Middle School in Rasi Street.

According to the administration, around 1,736 schools with 1,16,155 students from Classes I to VIII will be covered under the Scheme.

