GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Free uniforms distributed among government school students in Krishnagiri

Published - July 29, 2024 09:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
New school uniforms being distributed to students at Kattiganapalli government school in Krishnagiri on Monday. 29 July 2024.

New school uniforms being distributed to students at Kattiganapalli government school in Krishnagiri on Monday. 29 July 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

District Collector K. M. Sarayu inaugurated the distribution of the first batch of uniforms for students from Class I to VIII in government and government-aided schools here on Monday.

Ms. Sarayu distributed the uniforms to students of Kattiganapalli government school.

The free uniform scheme for students covered under the Dr. MGR Noon Meal Scheme is being implemented with the support of the women’s tailoring cooperative society under the Department of Social Welfare. Members of the society directly visit the schools, take measurements and handover the stitched uniforms to the students.

The first batch of uniforms is being distributed in Kattiganapalli Puthu Panchayat Elementary School, the Government Middle School on old subjail road, and the Government Middle School in Rasi Street.

According to the administration, around 1,736 schools with 1,16,155 students from Classes I to VIII will be covered under the Scheme.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.