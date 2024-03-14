Free travel for women in Yercaud Hills inaugurated

March 14, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Salem

Free travel for women Vidiyal Payanam Thittam was inaugurated in Yercaud and Karumandurai in the district on Thursday.

Salem north MLA R. Rajendran flagged off the buses at Yercaud and inaugurated the scheme in the presence of Additional Collector (Development) Alarmelmangai. Later, the MLA gave tickets to women in the bus.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Rajendran said that after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assumed office, Vidiyal Payanam Thittam was implemented and women are travelling in town buses free of cost. Considering the benefit to women in hill stations, the Chief Minister extended the scheme to hill areas and made an announcement in the recently held budget session.

Based on that, on Thursday, the scheme was implemented in Yercaud. Through this free travel, women from 65 villages in Yercaud Hills will benefit, including college students, Mr. Rajendran added.

Similarly, in the function held at Karumandurai, Attur Revenue Divisional Officer T. Priyadharshini flagged off the buses and said that women in 98 villages in Karumandurai Hills will benefit from this free bus travel.

In the function, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation general manager Gopalakrishnan, local body representatives, and officials from concerned departments participated.

