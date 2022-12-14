Free training on Aari embroidery for women in Erode

December 14, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ERODE

Canara Bank Rural Self-Employment Training Institute, a unit of Canara Bank Centenary Rural Development Trust, will conduct free training on Aari embroidery from December 21 to January 27, 2023.

A release said that women below poverty line, women working under MGNREGS and their family members, self-help group members will be given priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women in the age group of 18 to 45 and who can read and write Tamil can attend the training programme from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on all days, except Sundays.

Lunch will be provided free of cost to the participants and no fee will be charged for the training programme.

Certificates will be issued at the end of the training programme to the participants. For details contact, 2 nd Floor, Ashram Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Karur Bypass Road, Kollampalayam, Erode 638 002, phone 0424-2400338, the release added.

Case registered against unit owner

Following the death of a 70-year-old worker in a boiler explosion on Tuesday, police registered a case against the owner here. Raman of Karumandampalayam died at the milk products manufacturing unit at Vendipalayam and the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

A case under Section 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC was registered against the owner Balakrishnan. Postmortem was conducted at the hospital. But, relatives refused to receive the body and demanded compensation.