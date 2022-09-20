Free training course by NIFT-TEA institute

NIFT-TEA Knitwear Fashion Institute and DDU-GKY Scheme of Ministry of Rural Employment and Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission is offering placement-linked skill training programme and the participants will be placed in the member industries in the Tiruppur Apparel Sector.

Fashion Designer course is being offered and the duration is four months. Educational qualification required is a diploma or 12th or any degree and age should be between 18 and 35. There are 150 seats available and training cost, food, accommodation, uniform, study materials and transport facilities are free of cost. For admission, contact 80563-23111, 80566-91111.