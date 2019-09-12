Free surgery project for differently abled children

An initiative to offer free surgeries to differently abled children was launched here recently to mark the World Physical Therapy Day. Titled “First Steps”, the project is a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Meridian and One Care Medical Centre. M. Sathish Kumar, physiotherapist and chairman of the project, said 150 differently abled children would benefit from deformity correction surgeries under this initiative. “We are planning to cover 150 children in two years,” he said.

The project aims to support those children not covered under the existing government insurance schemes, he said. Prior to the launch of the project, eight children were already offered free surgeries, he said. The project will also focus on providing facilities for special schools in the city, he said.