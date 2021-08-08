Free rides for school teachers to get vaccinated

Taxi aggregator Uber in association with the Education Arm of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) announced free taxi rides for school teachers to COVID-19 vaccination centres in three cities, including Coimbatore.

According to a press release, each teacher can avail of four rides to travel to and from the nearest vaccination centre to get the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through a redeemable promotional code. The maximum redeemable value of each ride is ₹300 and the offer will be valid till December 31. This initiative will cover Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Chennai and around 5,000 teachers are expected to be the beneficiaries in and around Coimbatore. In total, the initiative aims to provide one lakh rides to 25,000 teachers in the three locations, the release said.

“We hope this will not only speed up the reopening of schools to get back to ‘in person’ learning, but will also provide safety to teachers, their communities and students as well,” said Eric Falt, Director and UNESCO Representative to Bhutan, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka, in a statement. President of Uber India and South Asia Prabhjeet Singh said that the taxi aggregator will support “India’s vaccination drive” for ensuring “equitable access to vaccines,” the release said.