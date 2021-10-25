CoimbatoreSalem 25 October 2021 23:33 IST
Free power connection given to 50 farmers
Collector S. Karmegham presented orders for providing free power connection to 50 farmers from Salem and Mettur power distribution circles at the Collectorate on Monday.
DMK MLA R. Rajendran and MP S.R.Parthibhan, senior officials from Tangedco and other officials were present.
Job orders
The Collector also distributed orders to 21 persons who were provided jobs on compassionate grounds.
