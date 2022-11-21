  1. EPaper
Free palliative care to be offered for cancer patients in Coimbatore at their doorsteps

November 21, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
SNR Sons Charitable Trust Managing Trustee D. Lakshminarayanaswamy flags off the ‘Palliative Care on Wheels’ initiative in Coimbatore on Monday.

SNR Sons Charitable Trust Managing Trustee D. Lakshminarayanaswamy flags off the ‘Palliative Care on Wheels’ initiative in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital (SRH) and Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR), with Rotary Club of Coimbatore Meridian and Attitude Charitable Trust, on Monday launched ‘Palliative Care on Wheels’ to provide care for terminally-ill cancer patients at their doorsteps for free.

SNR Sons Charitable Trust Managing Trustee D.Lakshminarayanaswamy and Attitude Charitable Trust president Venkataprasannakumar launched the initiative.

SRIOR Director and Medical Oncologist P. Guhan said, “After successfully launching a 20-bedded free palliative cancer care home for terminally sick cancer patients in February 2022 at Pachapalayam, SRIOR is once again launching a noble initiative to help a lot more such patients in their last days.”

“This project will render palliative care to anyone within a 20 km radius of the city,” he said.

Those who required the service could call the helpline 9842267100, and trained staff would visit the patient’s house in a special van equipped with all urgent medical facilities. They would be available on all days except Sundays, he added.

Rotary Club of Coimbatore Meridian president R. Periyasamy and Project head Thamaraiselvan, and SRIOR Consultant Surgical Oncologist Karthikesh were present.

