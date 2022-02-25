Free one-month skill training in tailoring in Tiruppur

The programme is offered by the Canara Bank’s Rural Self Employment Training Institute

Canara Bank’s Rural Self Employment Training Institute in Tiruppur will organise one-month skill training in tailoring. Candidates from rural areas of Tiruppur district can take part in the free course. The interview for it will be held on February 26 . The candidates should be aged between 18 and 45. For details, contact 9952518441, 9489043923, 8610533436 or register online by logging on to http://tinyurl.com/4z2274t6