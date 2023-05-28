HamberMenu
Free medical camp for Coimbatore Corporation conservancy workers begins

May 28, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation has organised a free medical camp at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) for over 1,250 workers from Saturday. The camp will be held till May 31, a press release said.

Corporation conservancy workers, both temporary and permanent, will benefit from the camp that was inaugurated by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Commissioner M. Prathap. Deputy Commissioners M. Sharmila and K. Sivakumar, KMCH group Chairman Nalla G Palaniswami, Corporation East Zone Council Chairperson Lakshmi Ellanselvi Karthick and officials took part.

As part of the check-up, blood test, urine test, gall bladder test, cholesterol level test, thyroid test, chest X-rays, ultrasound tests etc., will be done for the workers free of cost, the release said.

Summer camp for kids at Wellington

Over 110 children of the Southern Command are taking part in a 10-day summer camp by the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington from May 21 to 30.

Many activities are being held, including air rifle and pistol shooting, trekking, boating, and team-building exercises, a press release said. With the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Coonoor, the children learnt the basics of dog handling and tending to the injured animals. The children also extended their service for a day in old-age home, near Tulsi, in Coonoor and participated in a saping plantation drive at Wellington, the release read.

