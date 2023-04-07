HamberMenu
Free master health check-up organised in Coimbatore

April 07, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A patient undergoing free master health check-up at AGs Health Care Centre in Coimbatore.

A patient undergoing free master health check-up at AGs Health Care Centre in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A free master health check-up for the poor and the needy is being organised at AGs Health Care to mark the 75th year of World Health Day.

The event was launched by Gayathri Krishnan, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, in the presence of Adityan Guhan, Director of AGs Health Care Centre, and Chitra Guhan, physician.

The centre will provided master health check-up worth ₹2500, which comprises multiple blood tests, urine analysis, ECG and consultations ifree of cost for three days from April 7 to 9 for first 50 people who get themselves registered, a release said. Janani Adityan, Director, The Thol, gave a vote of thanks. For registration, contact: 9944333006 / 9659455556.

