‘Free kits for Coimbatore government school students yet to reach institutions from School Education Department’

June 11, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With schools across the district set to reopen on Monday for Classes VI to XII, the School Education Department has reportedly not completed distribution of free education kits to the students in the government schools.

The State School Education Department had said that Classes VI to XII will begin on June 12, while Classes I to V will resume from June 14.

Coimbatore-based activist A.K. Periyar Mani alleged that many schools across the district did not receive the free educational kit including uniforms, school shoes, school bags, and stationery, that must be distributed through the State government schemes to students of all classes.

Mr. Mani said that special kits with 14 items inclusive of geometry boxes, atlas, crayons and colour pencils for Classes VI to X have not been distributed to high and higher secondary schools.

He stated, “Last year, the supplies were dispensed across the State within 72 days since the schools reopened. That was after repeated representations to the School Education Department, MLAs, and the Chief Minister’s cell.” This year must not be the same.”

“The delay each year is not helping the students and their parents, especially those below poverty line [BPL] who cannot afford to buy these items,” he added.

A teacher at the Kinathukadavu Government Higher Secondary School, requesting anonymity, said, “The schools have been cleaned and notebooks and textbooks have been sent to the authorities to be distributed to the students. The exact requirement of these items will be clear when the classes commence. Redevelopment works are going on at some schools. The School Education Department assured that the items will be sent to all the schools by June 20,” the teacher said.

Coimbatore Chief Education Officer L. Sumathi stated that the samples of the items recommended by the department are yet to be approved by the State authorities.

“The process is standard and will be finalised in three to four days. The kits will be delivered by the end of this week [by June 18] once finalised. Further, we are also monitoring any shortages in notebooks and textbooks, which will be addressed if notified and stocks are ready.”