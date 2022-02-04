Coimbatore

Free hospice for cancer patients opened in Coimbatore

P. Guhan, Director of SRIOR, interacting with an inmate at the inauguration of the palliative care centre of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital at Pachapalayam on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A free hospice for terminally ill cancer patients was opened at Sri Ramakrishna Rural Health Center at Pachapalayam here on Friday, to mark the World Cancer Day.

The 20-bed hospice is a joint initiative of SNR Sons Charitable Trust and Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR).

P. Guhan, Director of SRIOR, said that till date the hospital had screened more than 3 lakh women for breast and cervical cancers and 1.58 lakh patients for oral cavity cancer, free of cost, under the Chief Minister’s Insurance scheme.

Any hospital from any part of the country can send terminally ill cancer patients to the free hospice, he said.

D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, C.V. Ramkumar, CEO, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, and P. Sukumaran, Dean, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, and K. Karthikesh, Chief Surgical Oncologist, SRIOR, took part in the inaugural function.


