Free glaucoma screening in Coimbatore from March 7 to 13

The Eye Foundation will offer free screening for glaucoma at all centres from March 7 to 13 as part of observing World Glaucoma Week.

According to Chitra Ramamurthy, medical director of The Eye Foundation, glaucoma leads to gradual painless loss of vision with raised eye pressure being the triggering factor.

This symptomless trend of the disease could lead to progression of the condition if left undetected. Those aged above 40, those having diabetes, high myopia, injury, inflammations in eyes, individuals having a family history of the disorder, steroid intake (topical/systemic) and congenital eye disorders were at the risk of glaucoma, she said.

“Some studies estimate that only 50% of patients with glaucoma have had an eye exam in the past. This makes routine screening for glaucoma in high-risk groups a must and glaucoma is aptly called a silent thief of sight,” she said.

A release said that patients requiring further investigation, treatment and surgery during the free screening would be offered the same at a subsidised rate from March 7 to 13.