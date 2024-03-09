GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Free glaucoma screening at The Eye Foundation from March 10 to 16

March 09, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Eye Foundation will be offering free glaucoma screening from March 10 to 16 at all its branches. According to Dr. Ramamurthy, Chairman of the Eye Foundation, glaucoma incidence in our country reveals that 3% to 5% of Indians may be at risk of the disease. The alarming equation is that over 90% of them are yet to be diagnosed. Dr. R. Chitra, medical director and consultant of the Eye Foundation, says that approximately 11.9 million Indians above the age of 40 years are likely to be inflicted with the disease.

