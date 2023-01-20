Free eye screening for transport workers being held in Coimbatore

January 20, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As part of the 34th Road Safety Week, Sankara Eye Hospital recently organised a free eye screening programme for transport workers. Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, who inaugurated the camp, said such camps are going on across the city and appealed to the workers to use the opportunity. Workers will be given screening cards by police personnel to avail of the service.

Sankara Eye Foundation founder R.V. Ramani said the initiative will help promote road safety. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N. Mathivanan and police personnel participated.