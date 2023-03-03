Free electricity to power loom units enhanced to 1,000 units bimonthly

March 03, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi said in an order on Friday that free electricity supply to power loom units will be enhanced from 750 units to 1,000 units bimonthly and the tariff will be uniform 70 paise a unit from 1,001 units.

Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthil Balaji tweeted that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had ordered an increase in free electricity from 750 units to 1,000 units bimonthly from March 1, 2023 and consumption beyond that will be charged 70 paise a unit. The additional outgo for the State government will be ₹ 53.62 crores and the total amount given to Tangedco will be ₹ 484.52 crores annually as subsidy.

The jobworking power loom units in Somanur welcomed the announcement and said this would benefit the weavers to a great extent. Following upward revision in tariff announced by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission last year, the job working units in Somanur were on a strike and not paying the revised charges. The reduction in tariff now will be a relief to the power loom units, it said.