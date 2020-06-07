Free electricity for farmers will not be scrapped: Vanathi Srinivasan

Tiruppur

07 June 2020 22:32 IST

The Central government has not said anywhere that it would scrap the free electricity scheme for farmers, asserted BJP State General Secretary Vanathi Srinivasan in Tiruppur on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons following a meeting of BJP functionaries, she accused that the opposition parties are creating a false propaganda that the scheme would be scrapped and that their recent protests are a diversion. The Central government merely asked the State government for the electricity distribution details among the 21 lakh farmers in Tamil Nadu, Ms. Srinivasan claimed.

The BJP will carry out door-to-door as well as online campaigns in support of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Ms. Srinivasan said. With the departure of migrant workers from Tiruppur district, the industries must attempt to employ the Tamils who returned from other States in the existing vacancies, she said.

Advertising

Advertising