Free computer training for Corporation school students in Coimbatore
The programme to benefit over 3,600 students in Classes XI and XII
Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap on Friday inaugurated a four-month training programme in computer for the students of Classes XI and XII at the Selvapuram Corporation Higher Secondary School.
Mr. Prathap said a total of 3,673 students pursuing Classes XI and XII in the 17 Corporation schools in the city would undergo the training programme. The civic body, in association with SYMK Technologies, is offering the free programme in Microsoft Office, Tally 9 and Python computer language and each student would get 32 hours of training.
At the end of the training, the students would have to submit a detailed project report. The team submitting the best report would get advanced computer training, Mr. Prathap said
Later, the Commissioner checked the quality of food served to the students at the school and advised those in charge of the kitchen to ensure that they provide quality food.
