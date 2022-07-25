Free coaching for TNUSRB in Dharmapuri
The district employment and vocational guidance centre is providing free coaching for Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board exams here. According to the administration, with the TNUSRB announcing Group II exams to fill over 3,500 vacancies, free coaching is scheduled to begin from July 27. The classes will start at 10 a.m. at the District Employment Office study circle centre. For details. contact 04342-296188.
