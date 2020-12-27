Free coaching for civil services exam

COIMBATORE

27 December 2020 04:30 IST

Anna Centenary Civil Service Coaching Academy in Madurai Kamaraj University, has invited application for the free civil services coaching it offers.

A release said persons who had completed a degree from any recognised university in the 10+2+3 format, were 21 years of age but less than 32 years (for general category), 35 for persons from BC, 37 for persons from SC/ST and 42 for differently abled can apply. It offered free accommodation for those from outside Madurai and a monthly stipend of ₹3,000.

Those interested can download the form for entrance exam from www.mkuniversity. co.in

The last date for submission of applications was January 20, 2021 and the test will be held on Jan. 31.