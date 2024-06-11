Free coaching commences for aspirants of TNPSC Group I, Group II/II A examinations in Coimbatore

The Department of Employment and Training began its free coaching for Group I and Group II /II A examinations at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre in Coimbatore on June 11, 2024.

Thirty-five aspirants turned up for the training on the first day. They interacted with R. Niraimathi, an official in the rank of Deputy Collector, who is posted as the District Inspection Cell Officer, after clearing the Group I exam.

More number of participants are expected in the coming days, M. Karunakaran, Deputy Director of Employment and Training, Coimbatore, said.

The department has planned to conduct daily classes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during weekdays, till July 10. Weekends will be utilised for conduct of mock tests subject-wise.

Five mock tests have been planned to prepare the students well for the exam that is to take place on July 13, Mr. Karunakaran said.

